MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

