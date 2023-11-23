MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,048 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

