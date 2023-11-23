MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

MPWR opened at $546.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

