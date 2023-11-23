MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 360.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

