MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

