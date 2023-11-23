MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

