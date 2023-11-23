MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

