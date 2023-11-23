MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

