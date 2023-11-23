MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 16,172 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

HP Trading Up 2.8 %

HPQ opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.28%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

