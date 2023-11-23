MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ChampionX worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ChampionX by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.