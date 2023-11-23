MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Chord Energy worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,579,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 689.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,963,575. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

