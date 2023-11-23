MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OC opened at $132.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

