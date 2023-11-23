MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,215 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 828,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

Graco stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

