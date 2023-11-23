MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $462.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

