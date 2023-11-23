MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $217.02 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

