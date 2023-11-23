Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

KDP stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

