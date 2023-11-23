Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

