Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

