Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.