Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $160.01 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

