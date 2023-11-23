Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,115 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after buying an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

