Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,044 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

