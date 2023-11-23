Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 134 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

EFX opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.39. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

