Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 137 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $244.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

