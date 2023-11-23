Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,564 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 279,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.