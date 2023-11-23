Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 231 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after buying an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,866,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 369,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $104.59 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.83%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

