Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 569 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,474.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.