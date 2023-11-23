Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 572 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

