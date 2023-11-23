Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 676 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

