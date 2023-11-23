Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 797 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 997,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

