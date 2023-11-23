Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

