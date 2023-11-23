Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $462.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.34 and a 200 day moving average of $432.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

