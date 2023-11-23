Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.10.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,300 shares of company stock worth $503,480. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.83 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.