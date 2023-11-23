Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
