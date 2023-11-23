Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

