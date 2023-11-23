Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

GD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.33. 617,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

