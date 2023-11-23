Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

