Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $95.07. 7,330,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

