Miramar Capital LLC Has $14.97 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 2,723,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

