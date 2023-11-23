Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,520. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.01. The company has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

