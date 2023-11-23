Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $138.47. 3,428,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

