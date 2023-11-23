Miramar Capital LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 91,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,600,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,742,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.