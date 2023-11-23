Miramar Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,510. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

