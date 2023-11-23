MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Bought by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.86% of MiX Telematics worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 148,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,224. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

