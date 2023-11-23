Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 0.9% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moderna by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

MRNA stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 2,203,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.