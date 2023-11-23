Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,311,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.87. 162,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.25 and a 200 day moving average of $314.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

