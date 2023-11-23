Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

