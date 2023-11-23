Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Mondelez International worth $538,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,709. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

