MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 1.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,507,479. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.