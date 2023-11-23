MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,209 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,491. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.