MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,618 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.40% of MongoDB worth $695,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.07. The stock had a trading volume of 936,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,491. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

